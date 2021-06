The Luverne golf team competed at the two-day Section 3AA Tournament at the Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake on June 1 and 2.

The Luverne boys placed fourth overall out of 15 teams. The Cardinals finished with an overall score of 666.

New London-Spicer was the top team with an overall score of 605.

Minnewaska Area finished second overall with a score of 618.