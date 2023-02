The Luverne boys’ hockey team won three games last week.

The Cardinals took down Fairmont at home, 10-3, on Feb. 7.

LHS beat Minnesota River two days in a row, on Feb. 10 in a close game, 4-3, at home, and on Feb. 11 by a score of 4-0 on the road.

The Cardinals are now 17-6-1 for the season, with a seven-game winning streak going into their next game.