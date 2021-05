The Luverne track and field team competed in Redwood Falls on Friday, April 23. The Cardinals competed against Redwood Valley, Waseca and Jackson County Central.

Gracie Zewiske took home first place in the 100 and 200 meters. The senior sprinter finished with a time of 13 seconds, five milliseconds. In the 200 meters she crossed the finish line with a time of 27.25.