Piper Wynia, a sophomore at Luverne High School, achieved the second-best average this fall in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League.

Through the five-week fall season, Wynia averaged 22.3 out of 25 shots in one round, and she had two perfect 25s.

“I did it the first night of league (Sept. 19) and the last night of league (Oct. 24),” Wynia said.