LHS girls basketball run past Jackson County Central and Windom

The Luverne girls’ basketball team picked up two more home wins this past week putting them at 11-1 for the season.

The Cardinals beat Jackson County Central 80-50 Jan. 17, and took down Windom 75-44 Jan. 20.

LHS was scheduled to travel to Pipestone Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Redwood Valley Friday, Jan. 27, in conference play.

LHS 80, JCC 50

Luverne’s girls’ basketball team handed the Huskies a loss at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, winning the conference game 80-50 against Jackson County Central.

“It was a great team win. We had some different girls come in and really contribute in a major way,” head coach TJ Newgard said.

“We just had great balance. We scored 80 points with nobody scoring more than 13.”

Jackson County Central had four girls scoring and only two were in double digits.

The Huskies struggled to gain momentum, turning the ball over 25 times against Luverne’s strong offense.

LHS shot 57 percent in the paint and 27 percent from the three-point zone.

“It makes us really tough to defend when we have that many girls that can put the ball in the hoop,” Newgard said.

Luverne had 11 different girls score points in the game.

Senior Averill Sehr led the Cardinals in scoring with 13 points, four assists and one steal.

Senior Elizabeth Wagner and junior Sarah Stegenga each netted 12 points. Wagner also registered four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Junior Kiesli Smith added 10 points and four rebounds.

Other Cardinal girls contributing points to the win were junior Kira John with nine, senior Christina Wagner with seven, junior Dennie Sandbulte with six, senior Emma Beyer with four, senior Jocelyn Hart with three, junior Tori Serie with two, and junior Josie Voorhees with two.

Luverne 75, Windom 44

The Luverne Cardinals hosted Windom Friday, Jan. 20, beating their conference rivals 75-44.

Luverne came out pressuring Windom defensively, causing the Eagles to turn the ball over and miss shots.

In the second half the Cardinals aggressive play continued to prompt Windom mistakes. Luverne scored 40 points in the second half compared with 22 by Windom.

Senior Elizabeth Wagner played an aggressive game committing two fouls in the first half and two in the second.

She finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and one deflection.

Senior Emma Beyer was busy under the net posting 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and three assists.

Junior Sarah Stegenga made three 3-point shots in the first half finishing with nine points, two rebounds and four assists.

Junior Tori Serie came off the bench to add two 3-point shots and another two in the paint for eight points.

Senior Averill Sehr came up big offensively with 10 assists, five points and tworebounds.

Junior Dennie Sandbulte added five points playing tough inside for two baskets and a free throw.

Other Cardinals scoring were Senior Christina Wagner, junior Kira John and junior Josie Voorhees with four points each. Senior Jocelyn Hart added three points and senior Lauren Hansen had two.