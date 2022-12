The Hills-Beaver Creek boys’ basketball team hosted cross-county rival Luverne Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Hills, where the Cardinals came out on top 74-39

It was H-BC’s home opener and Luverne’s first away game of the season after dropping the home opener to Southwest Christian 75-46 on Dec. 1.

Luverne’s head coach John Sichmeller said he was pleased with his team’s effort.