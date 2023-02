The Hills-Beaver Creek boys’ basketball team went 1-1 this past week with an 80-67 loss to Luverne Feb. 7 and a 67-60 win over HLOF Feb. 9.

The Patriots, now 9-10 for the season, were scheduled to travel Tuesday, Feb. 14, to take on Southwest Christian and will meet Worthington at home Thursday, Feb. 16.

LHS 80, H-BC 67