The Luverne boys’ basketball team won two games and lost one high-game this past week.

LHS beat H-BC at home 80-67 Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Cardinals lost to Windom 111-97 on the road Feb. 10 and won 80-60 at home against Adrian Feb. 13.

Luverne is now 11-9 for the season with one game remaining against Windom, on the road, Thursday, Feb. 16.