Paula Lammert won her fourth women’s club championship at Luverne Country Club Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Lammert won with an 18-hole gross score of 82. She has previously won the tournament in 1998, 2006 and 2014.

“I win every eight years – kind of weird,” Lammert said.

Lammert wasn’t anticipating that trend to continue this year, however.