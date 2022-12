The Hills-Beaver Creek girls’ basketball team played two gritty games this week at home.

The Patriots lost to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54-33, Tuesday, Nov. 29, and regrouped to take down Edgerton at home 60-55 Friday, Dec. 2.

The H-BC girls were scheduled to play Murray County Central at home Tuesday, Dec. 6, and take on Adrian-Ellsworth Friday, Dec. 9, in Adrian.