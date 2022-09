The Hills-Beaver Creek Lady Pates dropped two volleyball matches in regular season action last week.

H-BC took on the Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagles in Edgerton Tuesday, Sept. 13, and came away with a loss in three matches, 19-25, 14-25 and 16-25.

In a match at home against Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Thursday, Sept. 15, H-BC fell short 13-25, 18-25, 17-25.