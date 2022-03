Two Hills-Beaver Creek High School basketball players joined the school’s 1,000-point club in the past week.

H-BC senior Kenadie Fick scored her 1,000th point on Tuesday night, Feb. 22, during the game with Adrian-Ellsworth.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.