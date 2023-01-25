H-BC Patriot boys’ basketball team plays hard on the road for two wins

The Patriot boys’ basketball team played three away games this past week winning two and losing one. H-BC is now 4-7 for the season.

The Patriots traveled to Edgerton Jan. 17, beating the Dutchmen 53-42. They lost to Adrian 54-48 on Jan. 19 and then beat Mobridge 55-50 Jan. 21.

H-BC will host Westbrook Walnut Grove Thursday, Jan. 26, and then travel to Red Rock Central Saturday, Jan. 28.

H-BC 53, Edgerton 42

The Hills-Beaver Creek boys’ basketball team traveled to Edgerton to beat conference rivals the Flying Dutchman 53-42 Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“We had a great defensive effort in the first half holding Edgerton to 14 points,” head coach Kale Wiertzema said.

“The Dutchmen cut our lead to two in the second half, but we played great defense, grabbing rebounds on both ends of the floor.”

The Patriots eventually built a lead in the second half and outplayed Edgerton for the win.

“This game was won with our defense, rebounding and ability to get to the free throw line,” Wiertzema said.

Sophomore Beau Bakken posted a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Sophomore Sawyer Bosch added 11 points, one rebound and one steal.

Senior Brock Harnack scored 10 points and nabbed four rebounds.

Other Patriots who contributed to scoring were sophomore Cameron Allen with four points, freshman Micah Bush with three, sophomore Jackson Gacke with two, freshman Jamin Metzger with six and junior Riley Tatge with two.

Adrian 54, H-BC 48

The Patriots traveled to Adrian Thursday, Jan. 19, when they fell to the Dragons 54-48.

“Our defense was very poor in the first half allowing Adrian/Ellsworth to get out to an early lead which they extended to as much as 15 in the second half,” coach Wiertzema said.

“Late in the second half we battled hard and cut their lead to four, but we couldn’t quite make enough plays to get the lead.”

H-BC fell behind Adrian 33-22 in the first half. The Partiots outscored the Dragons in the second half 26-21 but it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit from the first half.

Jamin Metzger led the Patriots with 12 points, eight rebounds, one blocked shot, three steals and one assist.

Harnack added eight points and one rebound.

Tatge, Brayden Metzger and Bakken all contributed six points each.

Bakken also grabbed 15 rebounds for the Patriots.

H-BC 55, Mobridge 50

The Patriots boys’ basketball team took to the road to play Mobridge-Pollock Saturday, Jan. 21.

H-BC beat the Tigers 55-50 at the Dakota State University Classic in Madison, South Dakota.

“We got off to a quick 16-5 lead in the game sparked by a Brock Harnack three,” Wiertzema said.

“Mobridge-Pollock did take a three-point lead with three minutes left in the game. Our guys did a nice job keeping their composure, locking in on the defensive end and working for great shots on offense.”

Tatge had an all-around performance sinking 13 points and grabbing five rebounds, in addition to a blocked shot, one steal and two assists.

Tatge’s game performance earned him the MVP Award from the DSU athletic department.

Bakken tallied another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist.

Jamin Metzger was credited with breaking the Tigers’ pressure while contributing nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Harnack added 10 points, one rebound, two blocked shots and two assists.

Other Patriots adding to the score were Cameron Allen and Sawyer Bosch with five points each and Brayden Metzger with two points.