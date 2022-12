Luverne gymnasts started the 2022-23 season at home Thursday night, Dec. 1, with a clear win over the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.

The Cardinals posted a 126.075 to 119.575 victory.

Coach Phoebe Flom is relieved to have the first meet end with a win.

“We got the first-meet jitters out of the way,” she said. “The next one will go better.”