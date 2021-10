The Luverne Cardinals girls tennis team started Section 3A tournament action on Monday, Oct. 4, with a 7-0 victory over Yellow Medicine East at home.

Luverne earned the No. 1 seed in Section 3A, and will travel to Gustavas Adolphus College in St. Peter on Wednesday, Oct. 6, for the semifinals and finals.

In the semifinals, the Cardinals will face Benson/KMS Coop at 9 a.m.