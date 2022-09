The Luverne girls’ and boys’ varsity cross country runners placed first as teams at the Bruce Gluf Classic cross country meet Saturday, Sept. 10, in Luverne.

Junior Jenna DeBates led the way with a first-place individual finish, running the 5k in 18:54.40.

The next-fastest Luverne girls’ runner was Ella Schmuck with a fourth-place finish of 21:09.80.