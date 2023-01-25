Girls’ hockey team roll over Minnesota River and New Ulm

The Luverne girls’ hockey team added three more games to the win column this past week against quality teams.

LHS hosted Minnesota River on Tuesday, Jan. 17, beating the Bulldogs 4-0, and New Ulm on Thursday, Jan. 19, clipping the Eagles 4-1.

Luverne traveled to Kasson Saturday, Jan. 21, declawing the Dodge County Wildcats 3-2.

The Cardinals, now 13-5 for the season, were scheduled to host Worthington Tuesday, Jan. 24, and they’ll travel to Marshall Thursday, Jan. 26.

LHS 4, Minnesota River 0

The Luverne girls’ hockey team hosted Minnesota River Tuesday, Jan. 17, when Cardinals took down the Bulldogs 4-0.

LHS handily beat Minnesota River holding the Bulldogs to only 13 shots on goal for the game.

Luverne posted 51 shots on goal beating the Bulldogs’ goalie four times.

Senior LHS goalie Mallory Von Tersch posted her seventh shut-out this season tying her with Minnesota River goalie Annika Megelee for third most game shut-outs for the season.

Senior Kamryn Van Batavia scored three of Luverne’s four goals in the game.

She netted her first at the 0:40 mark of the first period with an assist by senior Mallory Nelson.

Her second one was in the second period at 3:43 assisted by sophomore Payton Behr and eighth-grader Macie Edstrom.

In the third period eighth-grader Izzy Steensma scored at 13:05 assisted by eighth-grader Tenley Behr.

Van Batavia scored her third (hat-trick) goal at 15:01 assisted by seventh-grader Ellie Van Batavia and eighth-grader Rylee Kurtz.

LHS 4, New Ulm 1

New Ulm made a long icy drive down to Luverne Jan. 19 after the five-inch snowfall the night before.

The game started a half hour later than scheduled, but both teams came ready to play and skated hard from the first puck drop to the final buzzer.

Eighth-grader Tenley Behr scored three of Luverne’s four goals giving her a hat trick in the game.

She started the scoring in the first period with a goal at 13:09 assisted by Steensma and Edstrom.

In the second period Luverne incurred four penalties and played eight minutes with a skater down.

The Cardinals were able to kill the penalties and score three goals.

Tenley Behr scored at 3:36 assisted by Steensma.

Kamryn Van Batavia scored at 4:00 assisted by sophomore Payton Behr and Edstrom.

New Ulm scored its lone goal at 10:07 in the second.

Tenley Behr scored her third (hat trick) beating the Eagles’ goalie at 15:22 unassisted.

Luverne led New Ulm 4-1 after two periods.

The third period had no scoring by either team. New Ulm committed four penalties but the Cardinals were unable to score on the skater advantages.

Luverne sent New Ulm home with a 4-1 loss.

LHS 3, Dodge County 2

The Cardinals traveled to Kasson Saturday, Jan. 21, when they beat Dodge County 3-2.

“Our girls battled hard and found a way to get a win against a very good team. It was a busy and good week for our team,” coach Tony Sandbulte said.

In the first period Tenley Behr got the Cards rolling with a goal at 6:55 with an assist by McClure.

Kamryn Van Batavia scored the Cardinals’ second goal at 13:23 assisted by Payton Behr.

The Cardinals led 2-0 over the Wildcats after the first period.

The second period had one lone goal by Dodge County, ending the period Cardinals 2, Wildcats 1.

The third period was a trade of goals. Ellie Van Batavia netted a goal at 12:16 assisted by Payton Behr and Dodge County found the net one more time.

LHS goalie Von Tersch saved 27 of the Wildcats’ 29 shots on goal. Luverne had 15 shots on the Dodge County goaltender beating her three times.