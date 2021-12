For the first time in seven games this season, the Luverne girls’ basketball team experienced a loss.

The Cardinals traveled to Worthington on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and came up on the short end of a close 50-45 game.

Luverne had no trouble returning to its winning ways, however, when they defeated Tri-City United 75-17 Monday night and LeSueur-Henderson 87-26 Tuesday morning.