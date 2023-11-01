Home / Home
The Luverne girls’ basketball players celebrate their 46-42 win over Marshall Friday, Jan. 6. The win brought the Cardinals to 7-0 for the season, a record that fell the next day when they lost to Montevideo.

Cardinal girls' basketball team bounces past conference rival Marshall, bows to Montevideo

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 2:14pm mfodness

The Luverne girls’ basketball team played two big games against tough opponents this past week.

The Cardinals won a nailbiter against Marshall on Friday, Jan. 6, and they suffered their first loss of the season to Montevideo on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Luverne, now 7-1 for the season, was scheduled to host Worthington Tuesday, Jan. 10, and will travel to St. James Friday, Jan. 13.

 

