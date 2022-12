The Luverne boys’ hockey team opened their season with two wins and a tie this past week.

The Cardinals traveled to Marshall for a 5-3 win over the Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They hosted Two Rivers Friday, Dec. 2, for a game that ended in a 2-2 tie.

The LHS boys wrapped up their weekend with an 11-1 victory over Waseca at home Saturday, Dec. 3.