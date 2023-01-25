Cardinal boys’ basketball drop two conference games

The Luverne boys’ basketball team dropped two conference games this past week putting the Cardinals’ season record at 6-6.

The Cardinals lost to JCC in Jackson 83-64 Jan. 17, and hosted a tough Windom team that outrun them 91-71 on Jan. 20.

Luverne was scheduled to host Pipestone Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will travel to Redwood Valley on Friday, Jan. 27.

JCC 83, Luverne 64

Luverne boys’ basketball team traveled to Jackson Tuesday, Jan 17, when the Cardinals lost an 83-64 conference matchup to the Huskies.

“Jackson is one of the top teams in the section and we played hard against them,” head coach John Sichmeller said. “We did not have our A game and our shots were not falling.”

The Cardinals were 19 of 44 in the paint and made only four of 12 3-point shots in the game.

Despite that, Luverne was able to keep the game within 10 points until the 8-minute mark in the second half when the Huskies pulled away.

JCC was up 35-23 at halftime, but Luverne finished strong in the second half, scoring 41 points to the Huskies’ 48.

Sophomore Carter Sehr had a good game scoring 20 points and posting three rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Senior Gannon Ahrendt and junior Gavin DeBeer both added 12 points.

Ahrendt also registered eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots.

DeBeer had four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one blocked shot.

Other Cardinal scorers were seniors Riley Sneller and Tyson Cowell with six points each and juniors Elijah Woodley and Landon Arhendt adding with four with two points, respectively

Windom 91, LHS 71

The Luverne boys’ basketball team played a tough Windom team losing 91-71 Friday, Jan. 20, in Luverne.

“Windom has been playing really good basketball, scoring over 90 points in six of their previous seven games,” Sichmeller said.

“We knew that we had to slow the Eagles down and we did a good job of that in the first half.”

Luverne stayed in the game the first half slowing Windom down and trailing only 36-32 at halftime.

In the second half Windom opened up and started hitting more 3-point shots while also causing Luverne to turn the ball over.

“It was a good lesson for our kids on sticking with what works for us and not falling into the trap of trying to run with a team like that,” Sichmeller said.

The Eagles’ second-half scoring run created a deficit the Cardinals couldn’t close.

DeBeer muscled 21 points, driving the basket inside the Eagles defense.

Ahrendt scored a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three assists and two blocked shots.

Sehr gave Windom trouble with 14 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Sneller contributed six points and three rebounds.

Cowell netted four points, and registered seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Landon Ahrendt contributed three points, five rebounds and one assist.

Feit, DeBates and Eitreim all added two points each.