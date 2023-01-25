Boys’ hockey team picks up a pair of road wins

The Luverne boys’ hockey team closed out a long road game schedule beating Albert Lea 4-2 on Jan. 17, and Dodge County 9-1 on Jan. 21.

Luverne, now 9-4-1 for the season, was scheduled to host Worthington Tuesday, Jan. 24, and New Ulm Thursday, Jan. 26.

LHS 4, Albert Lea 2

The Luverne boys’ hockey team traveled to Albert Lea to take on the Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Cardinals handed the Tigers a 4-2 loss putting 37 total shots on the Albert Lea goalie.

LHS Junior goalie Tyler Arends faced 23 shots on goal saving all but two.

Junior Patrick Kroski got the Cardinals rolling with the only first period goal at 8:46 assisted by senior Brady Bork and sophomore Blaik Bork.

In the second period Brady Bork scored at 9:29 assisted by Blaik Bork.

Blaik Bork then scored at 9:38 unassisted.

Senior Brock Behrend scored a short-handed goal to finish the period at 10:06 unassisted.

Luverne was up 4-0 at the end of the second period.

Albert Lea scored two unanswered goals in the third period to end the game at 4-2 in favor of the Cardinals.

LHS 9, Dodge County 1

The Luverne boys’ hockey team traveled to Dodge County beating the Wildcats 9-1 Saturday, Jan. 21.

This was Luverne’s eighth road game in the past nine contest.

“The boys really put together an awesome week on the road. Three road wins with great overall play and effort,” head coach Phil Paquette said.

“Our team put together complete games on the road against solid opponents.”

Dodge County opened the game scoring its lone goal at 4:54 in the first period.

The Cardinals took it from there denying the Wildcats another point and netting nine of their own.

Kroski got the Cardinals started scoring at 13:36 in the first period scoring unassisted.

Junior Elliot Domagala found the net at 16:37 assisted by Kroski.

The Cardinals closed the first period leading 2-1.

In the second period Luverne extended the score with three more goals.

Behrend opened with a goal at 2:59 assisted by junior Owen Sudenga and ninth-grader Maddux Domagala.

Kroski got his second goal at 8:03 unassisted.

Maddux Domagala closed the period scoring at 10:52 assisted by Behrend.

In the third period the Cardinals put the icing on the cake with four goals.

Kroski scored his third goal (hat trick) at 7:12 assisted by Elliot Domagala and a few minutes later scored again.

This time at 9:41 assisted by Brady Bork and Elliot Domagala.

Behrend added his second goal at 10:41 assisted by Maddux Domagala.

Finishing the scoring drive was Blaik Bork at 12:45 in the third period unassisted.

LHS goalie Arends was a wall in the net stopping 22 of 23 shots on goal from the Wildcats.

“As we look ahead to some of our biggest Big South Conference and Section 3A games of the season these coming weeks we will need this type of effort and play every time we step on the ice,” Paquette said.

Besides beating Dodge County Saturday, the Cardinals celebrated Paquette's 100th career win as the LHS head coach.