It was four more wins for the Luverne Redbirds amateur baseball team this week.

The team ran its record to 19-2 overall and 16-2 in Gopher-First Nite league play.

The Redbirds, with a winning streak of thirteen games, defeated the Ruthton Royals and Marshall A’s on the road before coming out on top of the Adrian A’s and Heron Lake Lakers at Redbird Field.