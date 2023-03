Gymnastics

Two gymnasts from Luverne High School were named to the 2022-23 Big South Conference Gymnastics All-Conference Team – West Division.

Sophomores Amira Cowell and Ella Reisdorfer were among the 13 athletes named to the team.

Girls' Hockey

