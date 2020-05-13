Enjoy these articles and photos from the 1980 District Eight Girls Basketball Tournament.

Since all athletic events have been put on hold, we thought we would take you all on a trip down memory lane.

No Surprises’ In girls basketball opening action

It’s Luverne, Southwest Christian, Chandler-Lake Wilson and Pipestone in the semifinals of the 1980 District Eight Girls Basketball Tournament.

The opening round winners provided no surprises.

Pipestone was seeded number one in the tournament. Southwest Christian number two, Luverne number three and Chandler-Lake Wilson number four.

Pipestone and Chandler-Lake Wilson were scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Luverne and Southwest Christian were scheduled for the 8:30 p.m. contest at Luverne High School.

The district finals are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Luverne.

With one exception, the names of the semifinalists are the same as the 1979 District Eight Tournament.

Last year it was the Hills-Beaver Creek, Luverne, Southwest Christian and Pipestone.

The Patriots and the E-Gals advanced to the finals, and Southwest Christian took the tournament trophy by a score of 56 to 44.

The E-Gals also were the winners of the regional tournament and ended the year with the state consolation championship.

Southwest Christian has been the district winner three of the four years of girls basketball competition, including 1976, 1977 and 1979.

Luverne was the district winner in 1978.

Luverne 31, Fulda 24

It was a cold night and a cold game, but the Luverne Cardinals kept the upper hand for a 31 to 24 win over the Fulda Raiders.

Statistics show Luverne with only 28 percent in field goal attempts, in comparison to 29 percent for Fulda.

The Cardinals earned 50 percent from the free-throw line, versus 67 percent for Fulda.

Luverne had 18 turnovers, Fulda had 28 turnovers.

Senior Stacey Schneekloth was the leading scorer for Luverne with 16 points. Darcy Burmeister earned 10 rebounds. Pam Probst also had 16 points for Fulda.

Southwest Christian 55, H-BC 45

For a tie it looked like the semifinals would be an exact repeat of last year.

The Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots have it all they had and that was almost enough to upset the Southwest Christian E-gals.

The score was tied at the first quarter and there was only a two point spread at half.

Southwest Christian edged up to a six point advantage at the end of the third quarter before taking the game 55 to 45.

“We played what was probably our best game of the year,” H-BC Coach Odean Gorder said.

“We got hurt on free throws in the last quarter. We were very, very close in everything else.”

The free throw statistics show H-BC at 38 percent, in comparison to 68 percent for Southwest Christian.

In field goal attempts, however, the Patriots earned 41 percent, in comparison to 26 percent for the E-Gals.

H-BC had 12 turnovers, to 9 for Southwest. The Patriots had 31 rebounds. The E-Gals had 36 rebounds.

Senior Peggy Elbers led the Patriots with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jan Huber added 14 points and Sue Schneekloth 12 points.

Brenda Goehle was credited with 7 assists and Lois Fikse with 3 steals.

Leanne Ryswyk was the leading scorer for Southwest with 16 points. Tammie DeGroot added 15 points.

Peggy Elbers and Lois Fikse are the only two seniors on the H-BC team.

Joni Schouwenburg, Jan Huber, Linda Scholten, and Pam Tatge are juniors.

Brenda Goehle, Sue Schneekloth, Kerri Demuth, Brenda Taubert and Ginger Schellhouse are sophomores.

Mary Tatge, Annette Bush and Dana Van Maanen are freshmen this year.

Pipestone 49, Adrian 34

The Pipestone Arrows, seeded number one in the district tournament, earned the quick respect of the Adrian Dragons with a 49 to 34 second round win.

“We played well, but they played better,” Adrian Coach Steve Shea said.

“They have a tall team, a well coached team. They certainly have our respect.”

Pipestone led at all breaks but the 9 point margin at the half steadily increased during the third quarter.

Adrian was 10 of 17 from the free-throw line, in comparison to 5 of 12 for Pipestone.

Brenda Diede and Diane Springman each earned 10 points for the Dragons.

Mary Zorich led the Arrows with 14 points, followed by Heidi Wagner with 11 points.

Kay Knips, Linda Lonneman and Karen Jonas are the seniors on the Adrian team.

Brenda Diede, Diane Kern, Diane Springman and Alice Wolf are juniors. Lori Lusen, Dellcane Nelson and Deb Olson are sophomore. Kristi Chamley, Joan Kern, Mary Mauch and Mary Rolphs are freshman.

C-LW 44, Ellsworth 42

Chandler-Lake Wilson was seeded one place above Ellsworth and the Pintos had one basket more than the Panthers for the 44 to 42 win in the second round of district competition.

It was not a good night for the Panthers, who earned just 25 percent of their field goal attempts. The Pintos had only 34 percent, however.

The Ellsworth team earned 54 percent from the free-throw line, in comparison to 56 percent for Chandler-Lake Wilson.

Panthers had 17 turnovers, in comparison to 14 for the Pintos.

Lisa Wiertsema was the leading scorer for Ellsworth with 17 points.

Leona Brouwer led Chandler-Lake Wilson with 23 points, Lisa Mesner added 12 points.

Terry Deutsch, Lisa Brommer and Tammy Wessels are the seniors on the Ellsworth team.

Lisa Wiertsema, Roxanne Waagenaar, Linda Schilling, Denis Christians and Sue Korthals are juniors. Mary Deutsch and Lisa Huisman are sophomores.

Hills avenges early loss; Adrian edges Edgerton

It was Adrian, Ellsworth, Chandler-Lake Wilson, Hills-Beaver Creek and Fulda in the win column after the first round of the District eight Girls Basketball Tournament.

Luverne, Pipestone and Southwest Christian received byes.

The opening round provided a few surprises for area fans.

Adrian, seeded number nine, defeated Edgerton, seeded number eight, 39 to 29, in a contest that was not as close as expected.

Hills-Beaver Creek seeded number seven, squeaked by Magnolia, seeded number ten, 37 to 32. Just a week earlier the Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 26 to 23.

Ellsworth, seeded number five, had little trouble with Jasper, seeded number twelve, in a 52 to 28 victory.

Chandler-Lake Wilson, seeded number four, whipped Faith Christian, the bottom seed in the tournament, 79 to 28.

Fulda, defeated Slayton 50 to 33.

Adrian 39, Edgerton 29

Although both teams showed signs of tournament jitters, the Adrian Dragons came through with a convincing 39 to 29 win over the Edgerton flying Dutchmen.

“Both teams showed the stress of opening tournament competition,” Adrian Coach Steve Shea reported.

“Both teams played good defense, but we had the advantage in terms of offense.”

Adrian led at all stops, 9 to 5 at the first quarter, 16 to 14 and then 30 to 22.

The Dragons earned 7 of 15 free throw attempts. The Dutchmen had 7 of 19.

Diane Springman was the leading scorer for Adrian with 12 points. Brenda Diede added 9 points.

Brenda Hendriks had 12 points for Edgerton.

H-BC 37, Magnolia 32

Turnovers and fouls caused trouble for the Magnolia Bulldogs in the 37 to 32 loss to the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots.

The Patriots, who faced a similar situation with a loss to the Bulldogs a week earlier, took advantage of any problems and led at all breaks in the opening round of district competition.

“It was a close game, but we had lots of trouble in the third quarter,” Magnolia Coach Steve Kollman said.

“We only scored four points and we let them build a lead that was difficult to overcome. We also had too many fouls in the last quarter.”

Magnolia had a impressive 100 percent mark in field goal attempts, in comparison to 70 percent for H-BC.

The Bulldogs earned 34 percent from the free-throw line, versus 31 percent for the patriots.

Jan Huber was the leading scorer for H-BC with 11 points.

Monica Vande Velde with 12 points and Susan Vande Velde with 10 points were the leaders for Magnolia.

Amy Christensen is the only senior on the Magnolia team.

Pam Swenson, Pam Dohlmann and Vicky Sudenga are juniors.

Connie Klein, Pam Heeren Vikki Behr and Laura Rust are sophomores. Cindy Clark and Lisa Dohlmann are freshman.

Ellsworth 52, Jasper 28

The Ellsworth Panthers continued their winning ways with a powerful 52 to 28 win over the Jasper Quartzsiters.

The Panthers have had good luck with wins the last half of the year. The Quartzsiters have not.

“We have a young team with good potential for next year,” Jasper Coach Ken Solarz said.

“We have lots of desire and I feel confident that we will continue to improve.”

The Panthers completely dominated the first half, with the score 17 to 0 at the end of the first quarter and 29 to 8 at the break. The advantage continued to increase the second half.

Ellsworth was 18 to 41 in field goal attempts, in comparison to 13 or 40 for Jasper.

The Panthers earned 16 of 25 from the free-throw line, in comparison to 2 of 7 for the Quartzsiters.

Lisa Huisman led Ellsworth with 11 points. Lisa Wiertsema added 10 points.

Jasper did not have any players in double figures.

Beth Shella, Teresa Bison and Margaret Dieltz are the seniors on the Jasper team.

Cheri Kirsch is the only junior

Deb Skorr, Sue Slieter, Deb Megard, Donna Klein and Tracie Bjugan are sophomores. Veronica Houg, Diane Etrheim and Jo Ann Shella are freshmen.

Fulda 50, Slayton 33

The Fulda Raiders took for an easy 50 to 33 win over the Slayton Wildcats.

C-LW 79, Faith Christian 28

The Chandler-Lake Wilson Pintos chalked up the most points in the opening round with 79 to 28 win over Faith Christian.