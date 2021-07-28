13U win sports federation state championship

The Luverne 13U baseball team won the Minnesota Sports Federation Division 13A State Championship in Marshall Sunday. Pictured are (front, from left) Maddux Domagala, Tucker Holwell, Gavin Hoven, Blake Sauer, Jude Hoven, Rayden Boyenga, (back) Jaxon Lais, Connor Bose, Kasey Buss, Brody Goembel, Jaydon Johnson, Josh Hansen and Landyn Lais. Shane Sauer is the coach of the team. Luverne defeated Maple River 12-8, Woodbury 3-2 and Mound Westonka 5-3 during the championship round.