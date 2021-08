12U wins sports federation state championship

The Luverne 12U baseball team won the Minnesota Sports Federation Division 12A State Championship in Sartell Sunday. Pictured are (front, from left) Matthew Gangestad, Brody Kopp, Colton Haubrich, Aydon Kopp, Maddox Miller, (back) coach Jon Schomacker, Kelby Schomacker, Ben Hartquist, Josh Stroh, Coy Thone, Carter Como, Kayne Jurrens and coach Jeff Haubrich. In the championship bracket, the team defeated Upsala 13-1, Breckenridge 10-5, and Blaine 17-9.