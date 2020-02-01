Girls go 1-1-1 at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic

The Luverne girls’ hockey team went 1-1-1 and placed second in the open Division at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic staged in Blaine last week.

The Cardinals topped Moose Lake by two goals during the opening game Dec. 30 before falling by three goals to Northern Lakes Dec. 31.

LHS won a shootout against the University School of Milwaukee in the Jan. 1 finale to lock up second place in the division.

The 12-3-1 Cards host Prairie Centre Saturday.

Luverne 2, USM 2

The game will go down as a draw in the record book, but Cardinals won a shootout to secure second place in the Open Division during their tournament finale in Blaine Jan. 1.

LHS and the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats skated to a draw at two through regulation play and an eight-minute over time session.

Luverne, however, received shootout goals from Kamryn Van Batavia and Reghan Bork and LHS goalie Cheyenne Schutz made two saves in the shootout to give the Cards second place in the division.

The Cardinals led 2-0 when Mallory Nelson and Van Batavia registered goals in the first and second periods.

Nelson’s goal came with 3:46 remaining in the opening stanza, and Van Batavia’s came with 21 seconds left in the second period.

The Wildcats tied the score at two with goals from Zoe Neudorfer (3:45 into the third period) and Jordan Bonk (a power-play tally with 9:19 remaining in regulation play).

Rozilyn Oye and Bork registered one assist each for the winners.

Schutz played the entire game in net, but her save tally was unavailable.

NL 4, Luverne 1

A nine-game winning streak came to an end when the Cardinals met the Northern Lakes Lightning during the second round of the tournament Dec. 31.

Van Batavia gave the Cards a 1-0 lead 44 seconds into the game, but the final four goals went to the Lightning.

Caitlyn Gutzman, who registered a hat trick for NL, knotted the score at one when she recorded a power-play goal with 9:36 left in the first period.

Gutzman scored twice in the first 3:48 of the second period to make it 3-1 before Riley Fogarty netted the final goal of the game with 12:53 left in the third period.

Luverne, which received an 18-save effort from Mallory Von Tersch in goal, outshot the Lightning 26-22.

Bork charted one assist for LHS.

Luverne 3, ML 1

Luverne opened the tournament by posting a two-goal victory over Moose Lake Dec. 30 in Blaine.

The Cardinals scored all three of their goals in the final two minutes of the first two periods to upend the Rebels.

The teams were on the verge of skating to a scoreless draw in the first period before Van Batavia and Claire Baustian put pucks in the net 15 seconds apart to give the Cards a 2-0 cushion with 1:07 remaining in the stanza.

Rylee Gee capped the scoring for Luverne when she made it a 3-0 game with 1:59 left to play in the second period.

ML’s Jarnie Benzie registered the game’s final goal with 5:16 left in the third period.

Luverne, which sported a 35-32 advantage in shots on goal during the contest, received a 31-save effort from Schutz.

Gee and Van Batavia charted two assists for the winners, while Regan Feit chipped in one.