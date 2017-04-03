Cards draw top-seeded Hermantown for Wednesday's state opener

Luverne’s second appearance at the Minnesota State Class A Boys’ Hockey Tournament will start the same way as it did in 2014.

When the brackets were released for the 2017 version of the event Saturday morning, the 22-5-1 Cardinals found out they will be playing the Hermantown Hawks in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

LHS faced Hermantown in the quarterfinals in 2014, when the Hawks were the tournament’s second seed and handed the Cardinals their first loss (6-3) of that season.

Hermantown enters this year’s tournament as the defending Class A champion and No. 1 seed with a 26-1-1 record.

Other teams included in the lower portion of the bracket along with LHS and Hermantown include fourth-seeded East Grand Forks (17-8-2) and fifth-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral (20-6-2).

East Grand Forks didn’t qualify for the state tournament last year, but they claimed the state titles in 2014 and 2014.

St. Cloud Cathedral (20-6-2) claimed the consolation championship at last year’s state tournament. Former LHS coach Derrick Brown is the head coach of the Crusaders.

Teams in the upper half of the bracket include second-seeded Delano (24-3-1) and third-seeded Mahtomedi (16-11-1).

Delano takes on Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake (21-6-1) at 11 a.m., while Mahtomedi meets Northfield (20-5-3) at 1 p.m.