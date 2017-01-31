Lions nip H-BC boys in final minute

The Hills-Beaver Creek boys’ basketball team took a tough setback from Central Lyon Monday in Hills.

The situation looked good when the Patriots sported a 37-32 advantage at the intermission, but the second half belonged to the Lions.

CL converted a three-point play with nearly one minute left in regulation play to take a 63-61 lead and the score remained in tact when H-BC missed a late three-point shot that would have given the Patriots a victory.

Zach Scholten (20 points and 10 rebounds) and Preston Wilhelmi (17 points and four assists) paced H-BC offensively.

Trenton Bass (six rebounds, five steals and four assists) and Jax Wysong (five rebounds) also turned in strong performances for the 7-7 Patriots, who play in Westbrook Tuesday.

Box score

Scholten 7 1 3-3 20, Burgers 0 0 0-3 0, Leenderts 0 0 0-0 0, Wilhelmi 4 2 3-3 17, Bass 3 0 1-2 7, Kueter 0 0 0-0 0, Forshey 4 0 1-1 9, Wysong 3 0 2-4 8.

Team statistics

H-BC: 25 of 59 field goals (42 percent), nine of 12 free throws (75 percent), 34 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

CL: 23 of 50 field goals (46 percent), 13 of 16 free throws (81 percent), 28 rebounds, 10 turnovers.