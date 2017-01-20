Eagles rally in second half to top H-BC

A second-half rally by Southwest Christian left the Hills-Beaver Creek boys’ basketball team with its third consecutive loss when the teams met in Edgerton Thursday.

H-BC sported a 35-31 lead after 18 minutes of play, but the home-standing Eagles battled back to outscore the Patriots 34-26 in the second half to post a 65-61 victory.

The teams exchanged leads for the better part of the first half.

Zach Scholten netted a three-point shot 31 seconds into the game to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead, but the Eagles led by four (21-17) with 5:43 remaining in the first half.

The Patriots responded with a 13-3 rune ending with a three-point shot from Preston Wilhelmi to open a six-point (30-24) cushion with 2:08 remaining, but SWC scored the next seven points to move in front 31-20 with 49 seconds left.

Wilhelmi canned a three-point shot and converted a layup in the final 19 seconds of the half to give H-BC a four-point (35-31) lead at the break.

SWC opened the second half with a 13-4 run to open a 44-39 lead at the 10:33 mark, but the Patriots answered the challenge.

H-BC knotted the score at 58 before Wilhelmi buried a three-point shot to give the Patriots a 61-58 lead with 1:43 left to play.

SWC settled the issue by scoring seven unanswered points the rest of the way to secure a five-point win.

Scholten (18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots) and Wilhelmi (12 points four steals) led H-BC statistically.

Isaiah Vis (four steals, three assists and six rebounds) and Trenton Bass (five rebounds and three assists) turned in productive nights as well.

Box score

Scholten 6 2 0-1 18, Vis 3 0 0-2 6, Burgers 2 0 0-0 4, Wilhelmi 1 3 1-2 12, Bass 2 0 2-2 6, Kueter 3 0 2-2 8, Forshey 1 0 0-0 2, Wysong 1 0 3-4 5.

Team statistics

H-BC: 24 of 65 field goals (37 percent), eight of 13 free throws (62percent), 39 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

SWC: 25 field goals made, nine of 13 free throws (69 percent), 35 rebounds, 14 turnovers.