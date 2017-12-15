EHS bests Adrian with late run

A late run by the Ellsworth girls’ basketball team gave the Panthers a 52-44 home win over Adrian Thursday.

In what was a very competitive second stanza, the visiting Dragons erased a seven-point deficit to sport a pair of leads in the final 18 minutes of play.

Ellsworth, however, answered the challenge by putting together a 14-2 run in the final seven minutes to lift the Panthers to their third win over the season.

EHS, which sported a 23-18 lead at the intermission, received a field goal from Ashlyn Meester 1:06 into the second half to up the advantage to seven points (25-18).

Adrian countered with an 8-0 run to gain its first lead of the game (26-23) after Kaitlyn Christians drilled a three-point shot at the 12:24 mark.

The Dragons led by two (36-34) when Paige Bullerman recorded a field goal in the paint with 7:04 left to play, but AHS was unable to pad its advantage as the half progressed.

Ellsworth scored the next eight points as a part of a 14-2 run ending with Lizzie Chapa sinking a pair of free throws that gave the Panthers a 48-38 lead with 2:31 remaining.

A free throw from Bullerman trimmed the difference to six points (50-44) with 12 seconds left, but EHS scored the game’s final two points to prevail by eight.

The Panthers sported a pair of four-point leads early in the first half before AHS knotted the score at eight when Bullerman converted a field goal at 9:52.

The Panthers led by seven points twice in the final three minutes of the first half before settling with a 23-18 advantage at the break.

Meester (22 points, four assists and three steals) and Chapa (12 points and five rebounds led EHS offensively, while Devin Dreesen (eight rebounds and three assists) and Sierra Smith (five rebounds) turned in productive efforts.

Bullerman (11 points and 10 rebounds), Christians (six assists and five rebounds) and Bailey Lonneman (eight rebounds) led AHS statistically.

Box score

Adrian

Kemper 1 0 0-0 2, M.Bullerman 3 1 0-0 9, Balster 0 1 1-2 4, Nelson 0 0 0-0 0, Christians 1 0 4-6 6, Lonneman 3 0 2-8 8, Rogers 0 0 0-0 0, Slater 1 0 2-3 4, P.Bullerman 4 0 3-6 11.

Ellsworth

Meester 3 1 13-16 22, K.Chapa 1 0 0-1 2, L.Chapa 4 0 4-7 12, Domeyer 1 0 0-2 2, M.Dreesen 1 0 0-0 2, D.Dreesen 1 2 1-5 9, Smith 0 1 0-0 3.

Team statistics

Adrian: 15 of 50 field goals (30 percent), 12 of 19 free throws (63 percent), 33 rebounds, 18 turnovers.

Ellsworth: 14 of 52 field goals (27 percent), 18 of 31 free throws (58 percent), 27 rebounds, five turnovers.