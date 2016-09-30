Dragons top EHS Thursday

A pair of volleyball teams seeking their first Red Rock Conference wins of the season squared off for a match in Ellsworth Thursday.

The Ellsworth Panthers entertained the Adrian Dragons for a match between teams that sported combined 0-9 league records.

The night started off in positive fashion for the Panthers, who won the opening set.

Adrian, however, rallied to win the final three sets to secure a 3-1 victory.

Ellsworth scored the first three points of the night on the way to building an 11-4 lead when Hannah Kramer delivered an ace serve.

Adrian rallied to trim the difference to two points at four different occasions before Taylor Loosbrock recorded a service point to make it a one-point difference (23-22) late in the set.

Ellsworth answered the challenge to clinch a 25-22 victory when Madyson Domeyer registered a set-ending service point.

Adrian recorded the first two points of the second set on the way to building a 10-4 advantage when Miah Kunkel served a point.

Ellsworth trimmed the difference to four points (10-6 with a service point from Domeyer, but the Dragons countered with a 15-7 run ending with a kill from Kasie Tweet to complete a 25-13 win.

The third set started in a competitive way with the score being knotted at six different occasions.

EHS reeled off four consecutive points to take a 17-13 advantage with a service point from Devin Dreesen, but the Dragons countered with an 11-4 run ending with a service point from Tweet to open a 24-21 cushion.

Adrian closed out a 25-22 victory moments later.

The fourth set was tied at one when AHS assumed control by putting together an 18-2 run capped by a kill from Kunkel to gain a 19-3 advantage.

Ellsworth closed the gap to 14 points twice, but the Dragons prevailed by 18 (25-7) when Tweet delivered a match-ending service ace.

Tweet (10 kills and 20 of 21 serving with four aces), Kunkel (five kills and four blocks), Kaitlyn Christians (21 of 22 serving with five aces) and Lexi Slater (13 of 14 serving) led Adrian to victory.

Dreesen (four kills, two ace serves and one block), Kramer (four kills and two ace serves), Sierra Smith (five kills), Hailee Nolte (three ace serves) and Grace Mulder (two ace serves) played well for the Panthers.

The 3-11 Dragons play in Fulda Thursday, while 0-16 EHS plays in Westbrook Thursday.