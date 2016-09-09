Home / Home
Adrian junior dives to register a dig during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Murray County Central in Adrian.

AHS spikers fall in five sets

Fri, 09/09/2016 - 1:29pm jrittenhouse
John Rittenhouse

The Adrian Dragons made a bid to win their Red Rock Conference volleyball debut when they entertained the Murray County Central Rebels Thursday.

Adrian sported 1-0 and 2-1 set leads during the match, but MCC rallied to take the final two sets and pull out a 3-2 victory.

Both teams sported three-point leads in the early stages of the opening set and MCC led by four (15-11) as the set progressed.

Adrian knotted the score at 16 with a kill from Miah Kunkel and the match was tied at 22 when the Dragons used a 5-3 scoring edge capped by an ace tip from Paige Bullerman to clinch a 27-25 win.

The second set was tied at two when MCC went on a 16-6 run to open an 18-8 advantage.

Adrian trimmed the difference to seven points (18-11) with a service point from Lexi Slater, but the Rebels countered with a 7-1 spurt to prevail 25-12.

MCC opened a 9-2 lead in the third set before Adrian went on a 20-8 run ending with a service point from Kunkel to gain a 22-17 advantage.

The Rebels trimmed the difference to one point (22-21) late in the set before AHS registered three of the next four points to win 25-22 after Kasie Tweet charted a service point.

MCC scored the first five points of the fourth set and led 9-3 before Adrian used a 4-1 surge to trim the difference to three points (10-7) after a service point from Slater.

The difference was five points (16-11) when MCC went on a 9-4 run to seal a 25-15 victory.

Bullerman gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead with an ace block in the fifth set, but MCC responded by scoring 12 of the next 15 points to open a 12-4 advantage that led to a 15-8 victory.

Tweet (12 kills and three ace serves) and Kunkel (nine kills and six blocks) played well for AHS.

Jackie Hokeness charted four blocks and Bullerman served three aces.

