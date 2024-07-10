Nobles County Community Services is accepting applications for two openings for a Social Worker. Apply now for these two exciting career opportunities! Social Workers improve the quality of life and safety for individuals and families receiving services.

Elderly Waiver/Care Coordinator: provides case management and care coordination services to senior citizens, arranging and coordinating services as needed to facilitate independent living.

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, or closely related field, with one year experience in social work preferred. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Excellent Benefit Package. Proficiency in a second language may be eligible for an extra $1.00/hour.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled, first review date 10/07/2024. EEO/AA Employer (9.21-10.10)