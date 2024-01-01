Nibbelink family thank you

The family of Vonda Nibbelink would like to thank everyone for expressions of sympathy, cards, memorials, all the hugs and comforting words at the time of Vonda’s passing. Thank you also to the doctors and nurses at Sanford Luverne and Sanford Sioux Falls. A special thanks to Pastor Joe for the beautiful memorial service. We also wish to thank Jeff Hartquist and his staff for taking care of all the arrangements and for all their kind words. Thank you to our friends and neighbors. All is greatly appreciated.

The Nibbelink Family