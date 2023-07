Sixty Rock County youth and adults completed four days of local mission work this week in the annual Service Over Self event through Rock the Edge, a countywide ecumenical youth group. Six teams of youth and adults spent June 26-29 building, cleaning, painting and repairing various projects for residents and organizations in Hills, Hardwick and Luverne.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.