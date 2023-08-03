Winter load increases end in south seasonal load limit zones

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced an end to winter load increases in the south, southeast and metro zones on Monday, March 6.

MnDOT will continue to evaluate weather forecasts to determine the start date for spring load restrictions in these zones. Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada

For questions about legal axle weight or Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-350-2000

For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call the Minnesota Department of Transportation Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits at 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us

All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.

For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.