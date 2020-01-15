Winter Crops & Soils Day in Luverne Feb. 6 features U of M research on Southwest Minnesota

The University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center and Extension will host a Winter Crops & Soils Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Grand Prairie Events in Luverne.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the $40 registration fee includes refreshments, handouts and lunch. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is encouraged.

This public event highlights current U of M research specific to southwestern Minnesota on ways to improve agriculture and answers questions related to local challenges.

Presentations and speakers include:

•“Pest Management in a Changing Economic and Biological Landscape,” by Bruce Potter, IPM specialist.

•“Long-term Influence of Available Soil Water, Precipitation, Temperature and Tillage on Corn and Soybean Yield,” by Jeff Strock, soil scientist.

•“How Much Nitrogen is Rainfall and Snowfall Contributing to Crop Needs?” by Paulo Pagliari, nutrient management specialist.

•“Matching Cover Crops to Your Goals,” by Axel Garcia y Garcia, cropping systems specialist.

•“Emerging Farm Financial and Profitability Trends for Southwest Minnesota,” by Garen Paulson, Extension Educator in ag business management.

•“Bioreactors as a Management Practice for Nutrient Removal in the Upper Mississippi River Basin,” by Andry Ranaivoson, SWROC researcher.

The same program will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lamberton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center, 23669 130th Street.

A webinar broadcast of the Feb. 5 program will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Registration for the webinar costs $25 and must be completed online.

To register online for an in-person program or the webinar visit z.umn.edu/swroc-wcsd.

Continuing education units for certified crop advisers have been applied for.

Winter Crops & Soils Day is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Southwest Research & Outreach Center, College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences, and Extension. Call 507-752-5063 with questions.