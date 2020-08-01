Winners named in fall prairie photo contest

Judges for the Luverne Area Chamber Convention and Visitor Bureau’s 2019 Prairie Photo Contest recently announced winners for September-October.

“It was almost impossible for the judges to decide,” said chamber director Jane Lanphere. “Every photo was wonderful and had value.”

Ultimately the winning photos were selected on subject matter that the CVB did not currently have in their photo array.

Winners by category included:

•Animals: Kelly Doyle — Bobolink; Steve Bloemendaal — Peekaboo.

•Plants: Linsey Duffy — Hoary Vervain 2, Steve Bloemendaal — Sunflowers.

•Landscape: Canaan Petersen — Hidden Trail, Linsey Duffy — Frosty Tracks, Kelly Doyle — Eagle Rock & Yarrow.

CVB committee members are currently planning the 2020 photo contest and subject areas.