what's on my ballot? Voters gear up for 2018 midterm choices

In addition to choosing state and national elected officials, local voters also have a choice in some school board, city and township races.

The Oct. 18 Star Herald featured candidate profiles of GOP incumbent Joe Schomacker and DFL challenger Max Kaufman who are seeking election to the Minnesota District 22A House seat that represents Rock County in southwest Minnesota.

In today’s paper, candidate profiles for Luverne School Board, Magnolia City Council and Vienna Township appear on pages 2A-3A.

Brad Skattum is challenging incumbent Kraig Rust for the Supervisor C Seat on the Vienna Township Board.

Sheila Jones and Jeff DeGroot are challenging incumbents Melanie Madison and Gary Lee for the two open positions on the Magnolia City Council.

Six candidates are vying for four open seats on the Luverne School Board. Jerry Benson and Kenny Rolling are challenging incumbents Katie Baustian, Jodi Bosch, Eric Hartman and Reva Sehr.

Local voters will also choose the next representative from District 1 to the U.S. House of Representatives replacement and the next Minnesota governor.

DFL candidate Dan Feehan and GOP candidate Tim Hagedorn are seeking election to the District 1 Congressional seat currently held by Tim Walz who is running for governor.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is in his final term after serving the state since his 2010 election.

DFL candidate Walz is on the ballot for governor along with GOP candidate Jeff Johnson in addition to several other names representing independent and libertarian parties.

Also on the ballot for Rock County voters will be the special election for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat vacated by Al Franken, currently held by DFL Sen. Tina Smith. Challenging Smith for that seat is GOP candidate Karin Housley.

Local residents will also vote in the regular election cycle for the Minnesota U.S. Senate currently held by DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She is being challenged by GOP candidate Jim Newberger.

The ballots for Rock County voters will also contain names for several other uncontested races in county, city, townships and school boards.

In the Hills-Beaver Creek School District, for example, four names appear on the ballot for four open seats: Arlyn Gehrke, Ranae Knobloch, Dan LaRock and Ethan Rozeboom.

Candidate information and Election Day answers

Rock County Auditor-Treasurer Ashley Kurtz can be reached at 507-283-5060 with Election Day questions, or the Minnesota Secretary of State website, www.sos.state.mn.us has proven to be a useful tool for voters.

The Minnesota Secretary of State website https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/ has links to sample ballots based on personal addresses. Voters can type in their addresses to see their election choices.

Several reputable organizations have profiled the governor, auditor, senate and congressional races to help voters decide which candidates to support.

The Minnesota Newspaper Association is one such site: http://mna.org/2018/08/2018-political-questionnaire.

The Star Herald has been profiling candidates in local races, and those responses can be viewed at www.star-herald.com by linking on the ‘2018 Election’ file at the bottom of the home page.