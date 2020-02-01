The Rock County VFW Post 2757 recently announced student essay winners in the 2019 “Voice of Democracy” and “Patriot Pen” contests.

Entrants, judged on excellence in original writing about patriotism and democracy, received cash awards for the top three places in middle school and high school categories.

This year writers in both contests answered the question, “What Makes America Great?”

Luverne High School junior Lauren Ver Steeg earned first place and a $100 cash prize in the Voice of Democracy contest for grades 9-12.

Hills-Beaver Creek High School junior Allison LaRock earned second place and $75 and H-BC junior Calvin Erickson won third place and $50.

H-BC eighth-grader Lanae Elbers earned first place and $75 in the Patriot Pen contest.

H-BC seventh-grader Mazzi Moore and eighth-grader Tahliya Kruger were second ($50) and third ($25), respectively, in the middle school category.

Both first-place essays (printed below) from Rock County were entered into the District 3 essay contest.

VerSteeg was second in the district Voice of Democracy contest. Elizabeth Nemitz of Canby was judged the top essay.

Abigail Wiggins of Westbrook was the winner of the Patriot’s Pen contest.

VerSteeg will receive a certificate and a cash prize at the District 3 meeting Jan. 4, 2020, in Wilmont.

Voice of Democracy essay: ‘What Makes America Great’

By Lauren Ver Steeg

Luverne High School junior

Imagine a young man in a subway playing the cello. He’s been practicing for months for his audition for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Envision a woman of color in her first year at Harvard Law School studying to be a lawyer. Picture a middle school boy at basketball practice. He goes home after practice, and his bedroom wall is filled with posters of Michael Jordan. What do these people have in common? They’re all Americans. They all have the ability to aspire to something great because America is a diverse nation filled with opportunity.

The First Amendment gives people the right to say and wear what they want. As individuals, we are able to embody ourselves through more than just words. Not only does this let us express our opinions and ideas, but it adds variety to our nation by letting us embrace our cultures. In America people are allowed to express themselves without being punished for it. For this very reason, people can choose to embrace their talents, such as sports, music or education.

American schools provide multiple opportunities for children to realize what their talents are by offering specific classes for music and activities such as sports and the fine arts.

John F. Kennedy once said, “Let us think of education as the means of developing our greatest abilities, because in each of us there is a private hope and dream which, fulfilled, can be translated into benefit for everyone and greater strength of the nation.” He put into perspective what America’s education system is all about.

Children in America are required to attend school until the age of eighteen. What people don’t realize is that this is a privilege and a right. Kids don’t realize that school teaches them more than academic standards. Education in America is about learning and developing life skills. It’s about providing children with the opportunity to find themselves and realize their purposes. Purpose is what drives people to work to better themselves and our nation. When purpose is found, dreams are realized. In America, anyone can accomplish their dreams as long as they believe in them.

Rafael Cruz stated, “Only in America can someone start with nothing and achieve the American Dream. That’s the greatness of this country.” The American Dream is the belief that everyone has an equal opportunity regardless of who they are or where they’re from. Anyone can achieve success through hard work. Barack Obama is a prime example of the American Dream because he lived it. Growing up, Obama’s family had issues. His parents got divorced, his father died, and at one point, he lived with his grandparents. From elementary school to high school, he had lived in two different countries. But, he came back to America, got a better education, and worked hard for what he wanted. It’s evident that he accomplished what he wanted, as he was the president of the United States. In his Inaugural Address, Lyndon B. Johnson stated, “If we succeed, it will not be because of what we have, but it will be because of what we are; not because of what we own, but rather because of what we believe.” People come to America because they’re given hope to accomplish their dreams. For many people, America is a fresh start and an opportunity for a better life.

People choose to come to America because they are accepted regardless of their race, gender, or ethnicity. Because of this, America has become a diverse nation. Michelle Obama once said, “It is so important to remember that our diversity has been — and will always be — our greatest source of strength and pride.” America is a country that embraces all different kinds of ethnicities and cultures. The Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal.” With that in mind, it is evident that, in America, people are welcomed as a part of our nation, regardless of their background. They are allowed equal opportunity. America is home to everyone, regardless of who they are or where they’re from. Diversity is accepted, and it is what binds us together to become a country like no other.

Ted Yoho expressed that “The American dream comes from opportunity. The opportunity comes from our founding principles, our core values that’s held together and protected by the Constitution. Those ideas are neither Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal, white, or black. Those are American ideologies.”

Think back to the young man who played the cello in the subway. He is now the top cellist in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The young woman who was studying to become a lawyer is now a Supreme Court justice. The middle school boy who wanted to become just like Michael Jordan is now playing for the Miami Heat. This is all possible because of the opportunity they had, and that is what makes America great.

Patriot Pride essay, ‘Why You Make America Great’

By Lanae Elbers, Hills-Beaver Creek Middle School eighth-grader

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was issued, establishing the United States of America. That is when we broke away from Britain and became our own country. Since then, the USA has been in 222 wars with a lot of different countries. For us to be free, and have the rights we do, we need to thank our soldiers for giving us rights. Today, we thank the soldiers for making America great.

The Declaration of Independence declared our freedom from Britain. Once we broke away from Britain we made our own laws. Some of the great laws include freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and the right to vote. In some countries, if you don’t worship their god or their idol you will be punished. Other countries don’t let women have the right to say their opinion. I think that America is great because women can state their opinion and they can vote. Also, we can believe in God and not be sent to prison for worshiping our own God.

Our flag is something that also represents America. When I see the American flag it reminds me of the strong soldiers fighting so we don’t have to. It represents strength of our country and our people. The flag is something we respect. It shows us how we love our country, and how we respect one another. Another part of the flag is that it states each and every state in the U.S.

The part that I think is the most important thing is our soldiers. They risk their lives so we can be free. My grandpa was a veteran and I thank him and all the other brave, hard working, and determined soldiers that fight for our country, so we don’t have to. Some soldiers chose to be a soldier, but others didn’t have the choice and still fought for us. Many soldiers went through extreme suffering and turmoil to give us the freedom we have today. Regardless of the sacrifice, we are forever grateful.

We also need to celebrate the families of the soldiers. They had to be strong for their family. We must celebrate the soldiers that fought for our freedom every day, not just one day a year. Thank you to all the brave men and women that fought for our country. That is why You make America great.