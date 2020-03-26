What is essential? What is not?

County commissioners will meet in an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to review plans on how Rock County will operate under Gov. Walz’s two-week Shelter in Place order.

The order begins midnight Friday and goes through Friday, April 10 and is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state. At Monday’s special meeting, commissioners will hear recommendations from department heads and offer input to how business will be conducted in the county for the next two weeks.

This will be the commissioners’ first meeting completed remotely.

Attached is a detailed spreadsheet of the state's critical businesses.