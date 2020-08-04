'We're in this together'

The Joe and Sandy Buysse family assembled a lawn display with the message of “In This Together” at the Buysse farm south of Jasper on Highway 23 shortly before Minnesota’s April 3 shelter-in-place order. Using large round bales (spaced the social distancing minimum of 6 feet apart) the Buysses along with daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Jermey Stickling of Sioux Falls, spray-painted faces on the bales and included the message and a heart. White bed sheets were used to make facial masks to represent the caution people should take to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. “That fits what’s going on,” Stacy said. “It’s meant to get a smile from passersby.”