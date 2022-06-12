WCCO to feature Luverne's 5,000 nutcrackers Dec. 14

WCCO reporters were in Luverne Tuesday afternoon to interview Betty Mann at the Rock County History Center.

They were interested in the fact that there are more nutcrackers in Luverne than there are people. (Luverne’s latest census in 2020 fell just short of 5,000.)

The filming crew focused on both the nutcracker collection — now at more than 5,000, and also the community’s unique draws.

For example, they were in Luverne earlier this year to explore the Blue Mounds State Park.

The segment will air just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on the CBS local channels. It can also be watched on wcco.com any time after that.