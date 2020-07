The community is invited to observe a water rescue training Tuesday evening at The Lake in Luverne.

Sanford Luverne Ambulance (Rock County Ambulance) and the Luverne Fire Department will drill for water rescue training starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

“Kayaking is popular on the river and there’s a lot of people using The Lake in Luverne,” said local paramedic Jill Johnson.