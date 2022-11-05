'Walk, Run & Roll' virtual event in May celebrates Loop

A "Walk, Run & Roll" virtual biking event will be May 15-21 on the Luverne Loop and Ashby Trail.

Participants are encouraged to hit the trails and take a photo at one or more of five designated photo opportunities along the trail and share it on Instagram using #LovetheLifeMN.

The five photo boards are located at various locations throughout the trail system, and part of the challenge is to find them.

Luverne Economic Development Authority director Holly Sammons updated the board on the event Monday.

“It’s just a fun event and a good way to promote that this will be the last phase of the trail that will be constructed this summer,” Sammons said.

“It’s the last summer that we have an incomplete trail system, so we’re starting some marketing and brochures and working with the Chamber on a lot of partnerships with trail magazines.”

Luverne Chamber Director Jane Lanphere sent a reminder email Monday afternoon.

“Spring is here, and it’s time to get out and enjoy our great trail system,” she said.

The remaining unfinished portions of the Loop are south of the Warren Baker RIM property and the north portion around the hospital.

Construction will start this summer and wrap up this fall.

Twenty adults and 20 youth will be selected randomly from Instagram posts to receive a Luverne Loop T-shirt.

The event is sponsored by the Chamber, Convention and Visitors Bureau and LEDA.