Walk by candlelight at Blue Mounds Feb. 4

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Blue Mounds State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Drop by any time between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.

“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director.

“On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling. Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”

The 3-mile trail starts at the Picnic Shelter and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages.

The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cocoa near a crackling bonfire.

For weather-related event updates, call 507-283-6050 or check visitor alerts at mndnr.gov/bluemounds

Blue Mounds Park staff would like to encourage carpooling to the event.

Save time: Get vehicle permits online before you go. A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, visitors can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations, log in or create an account, then click on “vehicle permit.” Next, select a duration of one-day ($7) or annual ($35) and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed during park visits.

State Park events take place year-round, offering a variety of activities. For the complete events schedule – including dates, times, and other details – visit the state park events calendar on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ptcalendar).

For more information, email info.dnr@state.mn.us or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.