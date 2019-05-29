Veterans home celebrates 25 years in Luverne June 7

After proudly caring for more than 841 Minnesota veterans and their families since opening in 1994, the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne is recognizing its 25th anniversary with a community celebration on Friday, June 7. The public is invited as current and former staff, volunteers, resident veterans, families and friends of the Veterans Home gather to reflect on a quarter century of caring for our nation’s heroes.

“We are proud to be a vital part of the Luverne community,” says Luke Schryvers, administrator of the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne.

“We are pleased to offer an excellent option for skilled nursing care to veterans and their spouses and also provide a great place to work for our employees.”

The Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne cares for 85 residents in three distinct living spaces, including a 17-bed special care unit for those with dementia.

“We are committed to creating a community where life is truly worth living — with activities and interactions that residents find meaningful and enjoyable,” Schryvers said.

The home employs 196 health care professionals, and 25 of the employees have been with the home since the first year of operation. Those 25-year employees will be recognized at the June 7 celebration.

The celebration will also include a history display in the front entry starting at 10 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a program from 1 to 2 p.m.

Program highlights include a performance by the Minnesota Veterans Home — Luverne choir, remarks from Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian, and a greeting from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke.

Construction on the Luverne home started in 1991 after several years of pursuing $4.15 million in federal funding for the project. The city of Luverne financed the remaining $2.25 million of the $6.4 million total cost.

In addition, more than $200,000 in donations came from local and veteran organizations. The facility sits on 13 acres of land overlooking the Veterans Pond on the north end of Luverne.