USDA to use text alerts for messaging producers

Important dates:

Aug. 2: CRP Managed Harvesting and Routine Grazing begin.

Aug. 17: Expiring Continuous CRP One-Year Extension application deadline.

Sept. 3: FSA Office closed for Labor Day.

Sept. 4: 2018 MPP premium payment deadline; 2019 NAP Fall-Seeded Annual Crops sales deadline; 2019 NAP Value Loss Crops sales deadline; 2019 NAP Controlled Environment Crops sales deadline.

Sept. 10: County Committee Election Workshop at 11 a.m. at FSA Office.

Sept. 15: CRP Managed Harvesting ends – remove all bales.

Sept. 25: CRP Managed Harvesting reporting deadline.

Sept. 30: CRP Routine Grazing ends – remove all livestock.

Ongoing: Continuous CRP sign-up.

USDA text alerts

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) Office has been notified that FSA will be making extensive use of text messaging in the future. To stay abreast of the latest FSA information, you can now receive text messages from the Pipestone and Rock County FSA Offices on your cell phone.

Whether you are in the field or on a tractor, this service enables you to receive notifications while on the go. You will receive text messages regarding important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events and updates.

Text MNPIPESTONE or MNROCK to FSANOW (372-669) to subscribe to text message alerts from Pipestone and Rock County, respectively. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For more information please contact the Rock County FSA Office at 507-283-2369, or the Pipestone County FSA Office at 507-825-5478.